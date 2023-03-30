TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will host a performance at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– At noon, Yuba County Health and Human Services is encouraging the community to sound
alarms, bells, and sirens in an effort to spread awareness for Child Abuse Prevention month. The second annual “Ring Out Against Child Abuse” event is designed to kick off this important awareness and prevention month with excitement. Following the kickoff at noon, the community will observe a moment of silence for victims of child abuse.
– The Salvation Army has partnered with The 99 Only store for a free community event beginning at 10 a.m. In addition to free pictures with the Easter Bunny, there will be games, raffles, face painting and prizes. The Salvation Army will be collecting donations of much needed hygiene products for the Yuba-Sutter communities.
– Citywalk Church is partnering with Revive Church to host the annual Plumas Lake Easter Egg Hunt from 3-5 p.m. at Eufay Wood Spray Park located at River Oaks Boulevard, Plumas Lake.
– 1st Saturday Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of the Sutter County Library, runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. All proceeds go to library services.
– The annual Touch-a-Truck event will be held at Playzeum, 1980 S. Walton Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event provides an opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types including public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation and delivery all in one place. Food, music and children’s activities inside and outside the Playzeum will also be part of the event. General admission tickets cost $5 for all attending children and adults. For more information, visit www.yubasutterplay.org or call 530-763-5134.
– CANCELED: Tom and Gay Galvin concert that was set to start at 7 p.m. at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETING
– Feather River Tea Party Patriots at 6:30 p.m. 446 B Street, Yuba City. Contact Larry or Carla at 530-755 4409.