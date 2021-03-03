The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Musician-in-Residence Tom Galvin will host Open Mic: Spoken Word Poetry and Prose at 6 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will include poets, writers and other presenters and opportunity for audience participation. People can bring their personal work to share or just listen to others.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Yuba City Police Department will host its last monthly drive-through prescription drug take-back event from 9-11 a.m. at the Senior Center in the back parking lot, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. People will have the opportunity to turn in their unused or expired medications for safe disposal. No liquids and no needles – this is for prescription medications only. Medication can be left in its original container or placed in a ziplock bag. For other options to dispose of unused medications, visit www.dea.gov.
– UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host an irrigation drip system demonstration in the Farm to School Community Garden at Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, starting at 10 a.m. The UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will demonstrate how to put in an irrigation drip system for a vegetable garden. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
