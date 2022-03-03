TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Lip Sync Battle will be held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Fire Mountain Sacramento, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. A cocktail hour will begin at 7 p.m. and the battle will start at 8 p.m. Proceeds from the event will help fund Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation programming. For more information, call Executive Director Marie Teria 530-635-2294 or visit www.yslipsyncbattle.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting/community workshop virtually, starting at noon. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– A Bok Kai party will be held in the parking lot of the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until noon. The free event will include vendors with community resources, goodies, crafts, games and more. Because the Library will be closed during the event, restrooms will be unavailable. For more information, call 530-749-7380.
– The 142nd annual Marysville Bok Kai Parade will begin at the intersection of Sixth and D streets in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The festivities, celebrating the Year of the Tiger, will include vendors, dances, entertainment and more. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
– After the Bok Kai Parade, the Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, will host a “Chinese traditions and more” event from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature calligraphy writing, storytelling, exhibits and displays. Free hot tea will be available and attendees will have the opportunity to win a tiger. For more information, call 530-740-2418.
– The Parents Club at St. Isidore Catholic School will host its annual Fruit and Nut Tree sale from 8 a.m. until noon or sold out in the parking lot in front of the school, 200 Clark Ave., Yuba City. Sierra Gold Nurseries has donated over 2,000 top-quality bareroot fruit and nut trees to the school for the sale. A wide selection of peach, nectarine, cherry, apricot, apple, plums, pluot, prune, almond, walnut and olive trees will be available. The event will take place rain or shine and organizers recommend coming early for the best selection.
– The Boy/Cub Scouts of Colusa Troop 5 will host their annual pancake breakfast at the Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill St., Colusa, from 8-11 a.m. Meals cost $8 per person and tickets can be purchased from any troop member or at the door. To-go meals will also be available. For more information, email troop5colusa@hotmail.com.
– SOLD OUT: “A Day for Women” event will be held at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Fire Mountain Sacramento, starting at 11 a.m. This event is being held to recognize and honor our local women for their hard work and dedication in their communities and will include a sip and shop with several vendors, lunch, a keynote speaker, awards and more.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)