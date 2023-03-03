TODAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– In honor of Women’s History Month, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland is hosting its own “Women in Leadership” program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jackie Sillman, the matriarch of this endeavor and chair of the A Day for Women planning committee, said the event was meant to celebrate and honor women.
– 1st Saturday Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Sutter County Library is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave, Yuba City. It is $5 a bag. All proceeds go directly to Library Services. Donations of gently used books, CDs and DVDs are appreciated.
– Mick Martin and the Blues Rockers will perform in the Clark Family Blackbox at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba Sutter Symphony’s Young Artist Showcase Concert will be presented at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road in Yuba City.
TUESDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba will meet for breakfast at 9
a.m. at the Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Avenue, Yuba City. If there are any questions, please contact Marlene Plaxco, Membership Chairperson at 530-695-1821.