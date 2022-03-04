TODAY
EVENTS
– A Bok Kai party will be held in the parking lot of the Yuba County Library, 303 Second St., Marysville, from 10 a.m. until noon. The free event will include vendors with community resources, goodies, crafts, games and more. Because the Library will be closed during the event, restrooms will be unavailable. For more information, call 530-749-7380.
– The 142nd annual Marysville Bok Kai Parade will begin at the intersection of Sixth and D streets in Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. The festivities, celebrating the Year of the Tiger, will include vendors, dances, entertainment and more. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
– After the Bok Kai Parade, the Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, will host a “Chinese traditions and more” event from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature calligraphy writing, storytelling, exhibits and displays. Free hot tea will be available and attendees will have the opportunity to win a tiger. For more information, call 530-740-2418.
– The Parents Club at St. Isidore Catholic School will host its annual Fruit and Nut Tree sale from 8 a.m. until noon or sold out in the parking lot in front of the school, 200 Clark Ave., Yuba City. Sierra Gold Nurseries has donated over 2,000 top-quality bareroot fruit and nut trees to the school for the sale. A wide selection of peach, nectarine, cherry, apricot, apple, plums, pluot, prune, almond, walnut and olive trees will be available. The event will take place rain or shine and organizers recommend coming early for the best selection.
– The Boy/Cub Scouts of Colusa Troop 5 will host their annual pancake breakfast at the Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill St., Colusa, from 8-11 a.m. Meals cost $8 per person and tickets can be purchased from any troop member or at the door. To-go meals will also be available. For more information, email troop5colusa@hotmail.com.
– SOLD OUT: “A Day for Women” event will be held at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Fire Mountain Sacramento, starting at 11 a.m. This event is being held to recognize and honor our local women for their hard work and dedication in their communities and will include a sip and shop with several vendors, lunch, a keynote speaker, awards and more.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, will host a Year of the Tiger Paint and Sip event from 1-3 p.m. Admission costs $25 and includes art supplies and Chinese hors d’oeuvres. The event is open to adults and children of all ages. For more information or to register, call 530-740-2418.
– The annual Bomb Day event will begin at 4 p.m. Handmade bombs will be lit outside the Bok Kai Temple at First and C streets and young men will scramble to catch “lucky” rings. For more information, visit www.bokkaiparade.com.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly meeting luncheon at 420 Tenth Street, Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the lunch is $9. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 530- 218-7065.
– Sons In Retirement (SIR) will hold their monthly luncheon at the Hillcrest Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at noon. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person. For more information, call Bill Crocker at 530-673-8982 or visit www.branch45.sirinc2.org.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Parents of Addicted Live Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Jan at 530-310-4411.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 7-8:30 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/6y77m7u8.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)