TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a Veterans Pop-Up Art Cafe event from 2-5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture partnered with VETART to produce a virtual creative arts event with an emphasis on mental health and wellness for veterans, active duty, family members, caregivers and community members. People can meet local veterans turned professional artists and experience their work.
– The eighth annual Arbuckle Almond Fun Run/Walk will be held at Pierce High School, located at 960 Wildwood Road. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. The one mile run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk/run starts at 8:30. Registration fees are $20 and Pierce High School students can race for $10. Children 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult to participate. Dogs, rollerblades, skates and skateboards, bikes or scooters are not permitted. Proceeds from the event will benefit educational programs at Pierce Unified School District. Registration forms can be slid under the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office, located at 309 Fifth Street, or mailed to P.O. Box 858, Arbuckle, CA 95912. For more information, contact 473-3016.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event offers people an opportunity to learn about the arts and culture opportunities in the Yuba-Sutter area. The special guest will be Alex Mazerolle, director of Applause Kids!
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The E Center will present its second annual Yuba-Sutter International Women’s Day Celebration at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. In collaboration with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Yuba Water Agency, people are invited to celebrate International Women’s Day, the kickoff of E-Talks and recognition of local unsung heroes. The theme of the first E-Talk is “The Disproportionate Economic Impact of COVID on Women.” For more information or to register, visit www.ecenter.org/programs/etalks.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Susan Allen and other members of the Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues project. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about each person, their organization, what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited capacity due to social distancing requirements. Attendees are required to wear facial coverings. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 1660 board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
