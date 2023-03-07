TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Wheatland Lions Club meets first and third Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., at the Lions’ Den, 705 Third Street in Wheatland.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency has a board meeting at 1 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council will hold a special meeting for a goal setting workshop at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, located at 9955 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Sacramento’s Midtown Stomp will hold a six-week swing dance class, taught by professional dancers. Learn basic/intermediate moves during class sessions and then practice during the open dance portion of the evening. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Sutter County Republican Party Central Committee Meeting meets the second Thursday of the month at 1201 Civic Center Drive, Yuba City. For more information visit http://suttergop.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Local Agency Formation Commission public hearing is held March 9 at 2 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba Community College District Governing Board is holding a regular board meeting at 3 p.m. at the Yuba Community College District, Yuba College, 2088 N. Beale Road, Building 300-Flavors, Marysville.