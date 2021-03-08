The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Susan Allen and other members of the Yuba-Sutter Race Dialogues project. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about each person, their organization, what they do, where they’ve been and what they think about the state of the arts.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public with limited capacity due to social distancing requirements. Attendees are required to wear facial coverings. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Reclamation District Number 1660 board of trustees will meet at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Sutter Cemetery District board will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the administration building, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
