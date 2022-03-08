TODAY
EVENTS
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
– A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a public hearing, special meeting and regular meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the Yuba City City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the Yuba City City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter County Committee on School District Orientation will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of School office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of School office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a concert entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Nashville-based band New Legacy Project will perform a free live concert at the Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter St., Stonyford, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.NewLegacyProject.com.
– The Yuba College Symphonic Band Invitational concert will be held at Lindhurst High School, 4446 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, starting at 7 p.m. The concert will feature local high school bands including bands from Marysville High School, Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, Lindhurst High School, and Live Oak High School. The event is free and open to the public. Those that attend will be required to wear a mask.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)