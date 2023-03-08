TODAY
EVENTS
– Sacramento’s Midtown Stomp will hold a six-week swing dance class, taught by professional dancers. Learn basic/intermediate moves during class sessions and then practice during the open dance portion of the evening. No partner is required. For more information or to sign up, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETING
– Sutter County Republican Party Central Committee Meeting meets the second Thursday of the month at 1201 Civic Center Drive, Yuba City. For more information visit http://suttergop.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Local Agency Formation Commission public hearing is held at 2 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City.
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba Community College District Governing Board is holding a regular board meeting at 3 p.m. at the Yuba Community College District, Yuba College, 2088 N. Beale Road, Building 300-Flavors, Marysville.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA) will host an artist reception at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E Street, Marysville, from 5-7 p.m. Classic and modern MCAA student artwork will be on display. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Submissions for the Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be filmed during a 48-hour filming weekend at 6 p.m. through March 12 at 6 p.m. The Yuba-Sutter Flash Film Festival will be held March 25. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet in person every Friday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church located at 1390 Franklin Road Yuba City. For more information contact Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.