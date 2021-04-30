The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– As part of a Yuba College beautification project, local Rotary Clubs will host a volunteer opportunity from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the college, 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville. The focus will be on planting plants and trees, ground fabric, creating dry creek beds and adding rock to planter beds. There will be a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m., provided by the Salvation Army. Those interested in participating are asked to email Laura Nicholson at lauran@syix.com with how many people in their party will join and what time they will arrive. For more information, call 218-6777.
– The Marysville Info-Center and Alliance for Hispanic Advancement are sponsoring a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Info-Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville. The free event will feature vendors, entertainment, guest speakers, storytelling and more. From 4-6 p.m., there will be a paint and sip event and tickets cost $30. For more information, call 740-2418.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a “Songs for a New World” performance at 7 p.m. The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, this collection of songs examines life, love and the choices people make. Brown transports the audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories about Fifth Avenue to meet an array of characters. The virtual show is a fundraiser for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture – tickets cost $15 and are available at www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Blue Oaks Center will host a clinic with vaquero Rodolfo Lara from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Smartsville. The clinic will include vaquero horsemanship, western dressage and obstacles and garrocha. Riders will gain a deeper understanding of their horses, themselves and classical horsemanship. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by contacting Marina at 510-673-5000 or marina@blueoakscenter.org. The cost is $350 per horse and rider or $25 for auditors.
– The Marysville Elks Lodge will host a craft fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 920 D St., Marysville. Vendors will include Paparazzi, Crafting Nerd Style, Scentsy, Handcrafted Wood Items, Plunder, Wraps and Covers, Third Street Emporium, Melissa’s Bullet Jewelry, Nita’s Stained Glass, Chalk Couture, Thirty One, Pampered Chef, It Looks Good on You, Dot Dot Smile, Bonnies Goodies, Fudge IT!, Monika’s Knick Knacks, Chel’s Design Studio, Stella and Dot, and more. There will be a raffle as well.
– The Friends of the Colusa County Library will host a “May Day Celebration” wine tasting event to support the Colusa County Free Library at the Colusa Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from noon until 3 p.m. Admission includes a Friends of the Library wine glass, tasting of any or all of the wines offered by the five featured wineries and sampling of local sweet and savory snacks. Tickets cost $20 per person. For more information, email friendsofthecolusalibrary@gmail.com.
– The 78th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amuetur events on Sunday. There will also be a parade to kick off rodeo festivities on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12 at the rodeo gates on Friday and Saturday, and $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit stonycreekhorsemen.org.
– CANCELED: The Marysville-Yuba City branch of American Association of University Women’s annual Garden Tour has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the tour will be back May 7, 2022. For more information, visit http://mvyc-ca.aauw.net/GardenTour.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission executive committee will meet at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.first5yuba.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidelines for social distancing, seating will be available in the council chamber. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/study session at 1 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements and attendees are encouraged to wear facial coverings. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
