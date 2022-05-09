TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd,org.
– The Yuba City Council will have a special closed session at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education’s Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a special meeting followed by a regular meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 3:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the administrative building, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-755-0346.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
