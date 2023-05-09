TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Feather River West Levee Financing Authority has a Board of Directors meeting at 2 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City.
– Sutter County Board of Education has a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
– River Valley High School will host an intermediate school track and field meet at 4 p.m. with several schools from Yuba-Sutter.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Community College District Board is holding a regular meeting at 5 p.m. at 2300 E. Gibson Road, room 800, Woodland.
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
EVENTS
– Sutter County Library hosts storytime and craft at 11 a.m.
– Yuba County One Stop is hosting a resume building workshop at 4 p.m. To register call 530-749-7380.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
– A gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture runs from 5-7 p.m. at 624 E Street, Marysville. Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy will exhibit student artwork, exploring the intersection of environmental issues and art. For more information call (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
– Yuba County Library is co-hosting Mommy & Me Salt Dough at 4 p.m. for children and adults at 303 2nd Street, Marysville. Kids can celebrate Mother’s Day by making salt dough with mom, grandma, or auntie. For more information please contact 530-455-9581 or sarah.jones@yubacoe.k12.ca.us. Registration is required.