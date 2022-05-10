TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education’s Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a special meeting followed by a regular meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 3:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Sutter Cemetery District Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the administrative building, 7200 Butte Avenue, Sutter, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 530-755-0346.
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a special meeting in the Harvest Room at New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City, starting at 7 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Hub Club will meet at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s Burrows Theater, 624 E St., Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Hub Club is a fun place to meet area photographers, talk about various techniques and equipment and if you like, learn to have your photos critiqued by a judge. New members are always welcome.
– Join nationally renowned poet and memoirist, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, in “Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field,” a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from around the nation and the world. The salon-style talks will take on unique themes of art, life, and writing for each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. The conversation will be streamed live on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube Channel, starting at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at Woodland Community College, Building 800, 2300 Gibson Road, Woodland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Lumberjack’s Restaurant, 1025 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– The Yuba-Sutter "Stamp out Stigma" Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a day trip to Glasshoff’s Metal Sculpture Ranch, 5402 Williams Road, Fairfield. There is no charge to attend and lunch will follow the tour at Valley Cafe in Fairfield. Those interested in attending should meet in the Old KMart parking lot on Gray Avenue in Yuba City at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.