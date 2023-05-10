TODAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
– River Valley High School will host an intermediate school track and field meet at 4 p.m. with several schools from Yuba-Sutter.
– Sutter County Library hosts storytime and craft at 11 a.m.
– Yuba County One Stop is hosting a resume building workshop at 4 p.m. To register call 530-749-7380.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Community College District Board is holding a regular meeting at 5 p.m. at 2300 E. Gibson Road, room 800, Woodland.
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
– A gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture runs from 5-7 p.m. at 624 E Street, Marysville. Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy will exhibit student artwork, exploring the intersection of environmental issues and art. For more information call (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
– Yuba County Library is co-hosting Mommy & Me Salt Dough at 4 p.m. for children and adults at 303 2nd Street, Marysville. Kids can celebrate Mother’s Day by making salt dough with mom, grandma, or auntie. For more information please contact 530-455-9581 or sarah.jones@yubacoe.k12.ca.us Registration is required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Marysville native Nicole Cook hosts at Mamas who Brunch Paint and Sip at 11 a.m. at 301 C Street, Marysville. Participants must be at 21-years old as the event is located at The WoodButcher. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3B9HGwz.