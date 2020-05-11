The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an interview with Gary Martinez, who is a member of Actor’s Equity and has performed at the Sacramento Theater Company along with theaters across the country, via Facebook at 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting in real time at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. The public is not permitted to attend in person. Public comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us before the meeting. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address in the comments. At this time, comments can’t be taken during the meeting.
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. People can participate by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82216491817?pwd=b3ZpakxzK0xCSkYzbTYvdlpuRFhnZz09. People can also call 1-669-900-9128 to join. The meeting ID is 822 1649 1817 and the password is 825274. People can submit their comments via email before 5 p.m. on Monday prior to the board meeting by emailing clerkoftheboard@co.yuba.ca.us. People can also make a general comment or comment on a specific agenda item as it’s being heard by email comments – limited to 250 words or less. Some comments may not be read due to time limitations.
– Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. Members of the public can view the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87667018239. Registration will be required for this and future meetings. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 876 6701 8239.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. via conference call. People can call 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 963 1447 3640.
– Yuba City Unified School District will meet at 7 p.m. People can access the meeting at www.ycusd.org/agendas and click “May 12, 2020 Audio.” Members of the public who wish to address the board should contact Lora Broad, lbroad@ycusd.org or 822-7601, by noon on May 12.
– Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. via teleconference. To join the meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/94310268901?pwd=cTdlREo4TzNxTDVYNXB2TXBJSG51UT09 or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 943 1026 8901 and the password is 851412.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY’S
EVENTS
– Dungeons and Dragons Adventure League will take place at 6 p.m. The event will be via Discord Server at https://discord.gg/Vpy4ktD. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page or call 742-2787.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools office in the boardroom, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City. There is room for social distancing.
– Yuba County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. People can participate in the Zoom meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/91299741458?pwd=c2dsS00yMGRTWHFORCt6WXBsamgrUT09 or calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 912 9974 1458. It’s asked that people mute their microphones when not speaking. Those who would like to participate in the public comments portion or comment on a specific agenda item can text their first and last name to 530-645-2560. The clerk will notify the chair that someone would like to comment.
– Colusa County Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m. People can participate in the Zoom meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/956848001 or calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 956 848 001. It’s asked that people mute their microphones when not speaking. Those who would like to participate in the public comments portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item can do so by texting their name to 530-632-0263 and the clerk will notify the chair that someone would like to comment.
– Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 5 p.m. via teleconference. People can participate in the meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/94609307675?pwd=b2FkbklQMHhjajNtUE9qMGFoRktCdz09. The password is 7in6sz.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– CANCELED: Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
