TODAY
EVENTS
–The Wheatland High School and Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the high school gym, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The University of California Small Grains Alfalfa/Forages Virtual Field Day will take place from 1-4:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2SqU5ZE/.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency will meet via teleconference at 1 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter Cemetery District board will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the administration building, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
– The Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba Community College District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Drive, Yuba City.
