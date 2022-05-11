TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-822-7327.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at Woodland Community College, Building 800, 2300 Gibson Road, Woodland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.YCCD.edu.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a special meeting via Zoom, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Lumberjack’s Restaurant, 1025 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– The Yuba-Sutter “Stamp out Stigma” Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a day trip to Glasshoff’s Metal Sculpture Ranch, 5402 Williams Road, Fairfield. There is no charge to attend and lunch will follow the tour at Valley Cafe in Fairfield. Those interested in attending should meet in the Old KMart parking lot on Gray Avenue in Yuba City at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E St., Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Adam” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host a “Meet the Artists” Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson alongside special guest artist Linda Gelfman, a ceramist and fiber artist. The reception starts at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba River Drumming Circle will host its next drumming session at Gold N Touch Massage and Wellness Center, 225 Sixth St., Marysville, starting at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free public event. Anyone wanting to play a drum, no matter one’s drumming experience, are welcome and asked to bring their own drum, if possible. A potluck will follow the event. For more information, call Dennis at 530-777-1012.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
