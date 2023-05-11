TODAY
EVENTS
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
– A gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture runs from 5-7 p.m. at 624 E Street, Marysville. Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy will exhibit student artwork, exploring the intersection of environmental issues and art. For more information call (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
– Yuba County Library is co-hosting Mommy & Me Salt Dough at 4 p.m. for children and adults at 303 2nd Street, Marysville. Kids can celebrate Mother’s Day by making salt dough with mom, grandma, or auntie. For more information please contact 530-455-9581 or sarah.jones@yubacoe.k12.ca.us Registration is required.
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will meet at 8 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
– Marysville native Nicole Cook hosts at Mamas who Brunch Paint and Sip at 11 a.m. at 301 C Street, Marysville. Participants must be at 21 years old as the event is located at The WoodButcher. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3B9HGwz.
– The Yuba City Police Department is set to host a family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1545 Poole Boulevard, Yuba City. Guests will have interactive experiences with police equipment, vehicles, and motorcycles, along with a police K9 demonstration at 12:30 p.m., according to the department. For questions, contact Drew Mitchell at 530-822-4725.
– Sutter Buttes Day begins with a parade down Acacia Avenue at 10 a.m., followed by cardboard boat racing at the Morehead Community Pool, located at 7740 Butte House Rd. in Sutter. For more information about Sutter Buttes Day, email sutteryouth@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 2 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Marysville Moai at 7 p.m. at 316 D Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.