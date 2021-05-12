The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba Community College District board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Drive, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, will host a drive-in style movie experience with a jumbo LED big screen, snacks and community chosen movies. “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” will be screened at 7 p.m. and “Jurassic Park,” will start at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle per showtime. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com/entertainment.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual John Paris “Creativity of Soul” concert at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Paris will perform improvisations on songs people may know along with his own compositions.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
