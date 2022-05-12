TODAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Adam” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host a “Meet the Artists” Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson alongside special guest artist Linda Gelfman, a ceramist and fiber artist. The reception starts at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba River Drumming Circle will host its next drumming session at Gold N Touch Massage and Wellness Center, 225 Sixth Street, Marysville, starting at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free public event. Anyone wanting to play a drum, no matter one's drumming experience, are welcome and asked to bring their own drum, if possible. A potluck will follow the event. For more information, call Dennis at 530-777-1012.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The third annual Yuba-Sutter Taco Festival will be held in downtown Marysville from 1-8 p.m. The event will feature tacos, a beer garden, a kids’ zone, taco eating contest, chihuahua beauty pageant, car show and more. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Taco Festival Facebook page.
– The newly formed Yuba Sutter Big Band jazz orchestra will perform a “Love Bugs and Crazy Daisies” concert at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The band includes over 20 local professional musicians playing tunes from the American Songbook and jazz versions of other popular songs. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Marysville Art Club will host a “Sweet Tea “ event at the Marysville Art Club, 420 Tenth Street, Marysville, from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature sweet tea, finger foods, desserts and music by Richard Rawlins and Kevin Schauer. There will also be an action. Tickets cost $20 and all proceeds from the event will go towards building a fence to protect the building. For more information or to reserve a ticket, call 530-218-7065 or 530-740-2418.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present a spring concert entitled “Can you ‘Handel’ Disney?” featuring songs from such Disney films including “The Little Mermaid”, “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast”, as well as selections from Handel’s “Messiah”. The concert will also include dancers from the Rising Stars Dance Studio. The performance will take place at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and will be sold at the door. Children ages 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
– Paragon Collegiate Academy's own Mrs. Shelle Sims will host an event in honor of the launch of her new book “Iggy and Izzy” at Paragon Collegiate Academy, 1945 Sampson Street, Marysville, from 3-5 p.m. The family-friendly event will include stories, activities, games, and treats. For more information, call Paragon Collegiate Academy at 530-742-2505.
– Yuba Community College will host a free open house at the campus, 2088 N. Beale Road, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Prospective students, current students, and the community are welcome to attend the event and explore the campus. Those that attend will have the opportunity to learn more about Yuba College, explore programs, resources and learn how to get free tuition. The open house will also include food prizes, games and more.