TODAY
EVENTS
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
– Marysville native Nicole Cook hosts at Mamas who Brunch Paint and Sip at 11 a.m. at 301 C Street, Marysville. Participants must be at 21 years old as the event is located at The Woodbutcher. To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3B9HGwz.
– The Yuba City Police Department is set to host a family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1545 Poole Boulevard, Yuba City. Guests will have interactive experiences with police equipment, vehicles, and motorcycles, along with a police K9 demonstration at 12:30 p.m., according to the department. For questions, contact Drew Mitchell at 530-822-4725.
– Sutter Buttes Day begins with a parade down Acacia Avenue at 10 a.m., followed by cardboard boat racing at the Morehead Community Pool, located at 7740 Butte House Rd. in Sutter. For more information about Sutter Buttes Day, email sutteryouth@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Convergence Theater Company Presents Motherhood Out Loud beginning at 2 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Motherhood Out Loud shatters traditional notions about parenthood, unveils its inherent comedy and celebrates the deeply personal truths that span and unite generations. For more information contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Marysville Moai at 7 p.m. at 316 D Street, Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Feather River Tea Party Patriots have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 445 B Street, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba and Sutter County Community Action Agencies will be hosting a public planning session from 10 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army, 401 Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City to help determine the needs of the low-income and how to end poverty in Yuba-Sutter. Participation of Yuba and Sutter counties general public, low-income residents as well as local agencies that assist the low-income population is encouraged. Please rsvp to ysedc@ysedc.org or by calling 530-751-8555.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– A Dementia Conversation is set for 10:30 a.m. at 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City. To register visit http://tinyurl.com/dces516 or call 916.728.9333.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will have a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 8th Street, Marysville.
– The Yuba City City Council will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.