The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
–CANCELED: The Glenn County Fair has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Advisory Board will meet via conference call at 5 p.m. The meeting can be joined by calling 1-888-363-4735 and the access code is 1871333.
– Sutter County Public Works and Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the board of supervisors conference room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Yuba Community College District’s regular board meeting will be at 5 p.m. via teleconference. People can participate by visiting https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/218044932 or calling 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 218 044 932.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–CANCELED: The Glenn County Fair has been canceled.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 9:30 a.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.