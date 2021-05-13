The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, will host a drive-in style movie experience with a jumbo LED big screen, snacks and community chosen movies. “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” will be screened at 7 p.m. and “Jurassic Park,” will start at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle per showtime. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.colusacasino.com/entertainment.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual John Paris “Creativity of Soul” concert at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Paris will perform improvisations on songs people may know along with his own compositions.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland Lions Club will host the 97th annual Wheatland Pet Parade at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street, Wheatland. The parade will begin at the staging area, located at 112 Main St. All participants will receive a ribbon and participants are required to socially distance and/or wear a mask if social distancing cannot be achieved. Following the parade, the community will be invited to participate in kid and pet treats, while supplies last. For more information, visit the Wheatland Lions Club Facebook page.
– The Sutter Youth Organization will host a “Fun in the Park” fundraising event at the Morehead Family Community Pool, 7740 Butte House Road, Sutter. The barbecue will be from noon to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will support sutter youth. A cheeseburger meal costs $10 and a hot dog meal is $6. There will also be cardboard boat races from 12:30-1 p.m. and open swim from 1-5 p.m. Open swim costs $2. People will also be able to purchase a SYO membership for $35 and receive a free barbecue meal or a family season pool pass for four for $200 and receive free meals for four.
– Family Mindfulness in Motion – Yoga in the Garden will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Artisan Community Garden at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The cost to participate is $5 per family upon arriving at the garden; all ages are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat or blanket for the class, along with a signed waiver. To register in advance or to print out a waiver form, go to https://bit.ly/3eGyLIn.
– The 90th annual Maxwell High School Rodeo will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell. In addition to the rodeo, several other events will be held throughout the day including a parade, car show, bench press and frog jumping contests and a horse show. Various vendors will also be on site all day. For more information, call 438-2425.
– The Olivehurst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will host its annual “Patriotic Car & Bike Show” from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the VFW post, judging will be from noon-1 p.m. with awards at 2 p.m. For more information, call 777-9057.
– The Camptonville Plant Sale and Flea Market will be from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lost Nugget Market, 16448 Highway 49, Camptonville. There will be plants, used items, arts and crafts and food for sale. The event benefits the Camptonville Community Center. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/camptonvillecc.
– There will be a “Shred This” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Intero Showcase Real Estate South Campus, 868 Richland Road, Yuba City. Attendees can bring their unwanted documents to shred onsite for free and get a chance to win a giftcard from local pizzerias.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Julie Gill Shuffield, president of the board for Casa de Esperanza. Potential AAUW members who would like to attend the virtual meeting are asked to send a request to gdcaryl@yahoo.com. For more information about AAUW, visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
