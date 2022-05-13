TODAY
EVENTS
– The third annual Yuba-Sutter Taco Festival will be held in downtown Marysville from 1-8 p.m. The event will feature tacos, a beer garden, a kids’ zone, taco eating contest, chihuahua beauty pageant, car show and more. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Taco Festival Facebook page.
– The newly formed Yuba Sutter Big Band jazz orchestra will perform a “Love Bugs and Crazy Daisies” concert at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The band includes over 20 local professional musicians playing tunes from the American Songbook and jazz versions of other popular songs. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Marysville Art Club will host a “Sweet Tea “ event at the Marysville Art Club, 420 10th St., Marysville, from 1-3 p.m. The event will feature sweet tea, finger foods, desserts and music by Richard Rawlins and Kevin Schauer. There will also be an action. Tickets cost $20 and all proceeds from the event will go towards building a fence to protect the building. For more information or to reserve a ticket, call 530-218-7065 or 530-740-2418.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present a spring concert entitled “Can you ‘Handel’ Disney?” featuring songs from such Disney films including “The Little Mermaid”, “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast”, as well as selections from Handel’s “Messiah”. The concert will also include dancers from the Rising Stars Dance Studio. The performance will take place at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and will be sold at the door. Children ages 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
– Paragon Collegiate Academy’s own Mrs. Shelle Sims will host an event in honor of the launch of her new book “Iggy and Izzy” at Paragon Collegiate Academy, 1945 Sampson St., Marysville, from 3-5 p.m. The family-friendly event will include stories, activities, games, and treats. For more information, call Paragon Collegiate Academy at 530-742-2505.
– Yuba Community College will host a free open house at the campus, 2088 N. Beale Road, Marysville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Prospective students, current students, and the community are welcome to attend the event and explore the campus. Those that attend will have the opportunity to learn more about Yuba College, explore programs, resources and learn how to get free tuition. The open house will also include food prizes, games and more.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Attention book and film club for movie and book lovers: The Reel Book Society will utilize a Discord server to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Room.” To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present a spring concert entitled “Can you ‘Handel’ Disney?” featuring songs from such Disney films including “The Little Mermaid”, “Frozen” and “Beauty and the Beast”, as well as selections from Handel’s “Messiah”. The concert will also include dancers from the Rising Stars Dance Studio. The performance will take place at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and will be sold at the door. Children ages 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting in the Board Chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubawater.org.
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
