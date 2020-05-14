The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba College will have a virtual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu/admissions/graduation.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 9:30 a.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live.
To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
– CANCELED: The Glenn County Fair has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building.
For more information, call 334-6734.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– A drive-up face mask giveaway will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at the Gateway Business Park, 950 Tharp Road, Yuba City.
There will be 3,000 masks given away – there’s a limit of four per vehicle while supplies last.
The event is sponsored by Dave Shaw of Shaw & Associates, Pete Bakis of the Yuba City Racquet & Health Club, and Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander.
– CANCELED: The Kiwanis Club of Marysville’s annual Fishing Derby has been put on hold. Organizers hope to reschedule it at a later date.
– CANCELED: The Colusa Vintage Picnic, open to all Colusa High School alumni, has been canceled.
– CANCELED: The Maxwell Rodeo has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.