TODAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland Lions Club will host the 97th annual Wheatland Pet Parade at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street, Wheatland. The parade will begin at the staging area, located at 112 Main St. All participants will receive a ribbon and participants are required to socially distance and/or wear a mask if social distancing cannot be achieved. Following the parade, the community will be invited to participate in kid and pet treats, while supplies last. For more information, visit the Wheatland Lions Club Facebook page.
– The Sutter Youth Organization will host a “Fun in the Park” fundraising event at the Morehead Family Community Pool, 7740 Butte House Road, Sutter. The barbecue will be from noon to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will support sutter youth. A cheeseburger meal costs $10 and a hot dog meal is $6. There will also be cardboard boat races from 12:30-1 p.m. and open swim from 1-5 p.m. Open swim costs $2. People will also be able to purchase a SYO membership for $35 and receive a free barbecue meal or a family season pool pass for four for $200 and receive free meals for four.
– Family Mindfulness in Motion – Yoga in the Garden will take place from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Artisan Community Garden at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The cost to participate is $5 per family upon arriving at the garden; all ages are welcome. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat or blanket for the class, along with a signed waiver. To register in advance or to print out a waiver form, go to https://bit.ly/3eGyLIn.
– The 90th annual Maxwell High School Rodeo will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell. In addition to the rodeo, several other events will be held throughout the day including a parade, car show, bench press and frog jumping contests and a horse show. Various vendors will also be on site all day. For more information, call 438-2425.
– The Olivehurst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will host its annual “Patriotic Car & Bike Show” from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the VFW post, judging will be from noon-1 p.m. with awards at 2 p.m. For more information, call 777-9057.
– The Camptonville Plant Sale and Flea Market will be from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lost Nugget Market, 16448 Highway 49, Camptonville. There will be plants, used items, arts and crafts and food for sale. The event benefits the Camptonville Community Center. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/camptonvillecc.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– There will be a “Shred This” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Intero Showcase Real Estate South Campus, 868 Richland Road, Yuba City. Attendees can bring their unwanted documents to shred onsite for free and get a chance to win a giftcard from local pizzerias.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Julie Gill Shuffield, president of the board for Casa de Esperanza. Potential AAUW members who would like to attend the virtual meeting are asked to send a request to gdcaryl@yahoo.com. For more information about AAUW, visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. David Read, Joe Moye and Tom Galvin will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing information, like “weird art news” and live music. The guests will be Matthew DeMeritt and Aaron Watkins, who will talk about their upcoming Acting Company show “Puffs!” being performed virtually.
– The 78th annual Bangor BBQ will be held at Bangor Park, 500 Oro Bangor Highway, Bangor, from noon until 5 p.m. A deep-pit BBQ beef lunch, served with potato salad, beans, salad and a roll, will be available for $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-12. Children three and under are free. A raffle will also be held and prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 679-0780.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Kelly Cunningham, a singer and actor in the community.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
