TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Regional Housing Authority will meet for a regular session at 12:15 p.m. at 420 Miles Avenue, Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. in the district office, located at 1919 B St. in Marysville.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue, Olivehurst.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Feather River Democratic Club will have its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If interested in the link please text or call 530-415-3704.
– The Wheatland Historical Society will hold a meeting at Pioneer Hall, 315 B Street, Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Local children’s author, Chris Kersting, and illustrator, Beverly Cameron-Fildes, have collaborated on a new children’s book and will hold a signing at 5 p.m. at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
– A Theater Art Gallery Reception runs from 5-7 p.m. at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The event is open and free to the public and includes free appetizers, beer, and wine.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– The Wheatland Lions Club presents the 99th Annual Pet Parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 112 Main Street, Wheatland. Everyone of any age is welcome to march in the parade – with or without a pet. All participants will receive a participant ribbon. No need to register.
– Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s “Community Resource Fair” runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City. Some 75 non-profit, governmental and sponsor organizations will be on hand to personally discuss their low-cost and no-cost programs and services.
– Julia Morgan, the first licensed female architect in California, will be honored from 10 a.m. to noon at 630 E Street, Marysville. The event will include a presentation by Sue Cejner Moyers followed by a walking tour of Morgan’s houses led by area architect historian Stuart Gilchrist. For more information please call 530-218-4070.
– S.P.E.A.K.S. will hold a free community lunch at noon at 715 5th Street, Marysville. S.P.E.A.K.S. has a purpose to improve our community by living a good example.
– Standing Tall for Veterans Dinner annual dinner is at 5:30 p.m. at 1104 J Street, Marysville. This year’s theme is “Honoring our Native American veterans.”