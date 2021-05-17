The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The special guest will be Kelly Cunningham, a singer and actor in the community.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobile in the BX parking lot. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will have a special meeting at 10 a.m. at the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District board will have a study session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. for more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
