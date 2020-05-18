The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts is hosting an interview with Geith St. John Fraser at 4 p.m. via Facebook. Fraser, also known as “Sinjin,” is a member of the band One Eyed Reilly. Justin France, opera singer and owner and head chef at Justin’s Kitchen, will be a guest interviewer. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– The city of Marysville is hosting a virtual meeting to help brick-and-mortar businesses come up with a plan for dealing with the economic impact of COVID-19 at 2 p.m. A presentation will include a panel with legal, public sector and business representatives. Email Ellen Culver at eculver@marysville.ca.us for the Zoom link.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The public can attend the meeting through the web conference at attendee.gtowebinar.com/register/390963651977984779. Registration is required to join the teleconference. Comments can be emailed to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item – it’s asked the people identify the agenda item that they wish to address in their comments.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Those who would like to view the meeting can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82306419966. Registration is required for this and future meetings. People can also call into the meeting at 1-669-900-9128. The Zoom meeting ID is 823 0641 9966.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 9917965596.
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will have an executive committee meeting at 2 p.m. via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81177384899?pwd=TlQ4Wjlid1EvZG1Bc2VDcnhkbDR6dz09. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 811 7738 4899 and the password is 217270.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a Certified Farmers Market in the park behind the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Working Rangelands Wednesdays Webinar will be at 1 p.m. The webinar will explore topics around rangeland agriculture in California and across the west. To register to receive a Zoom link the morning of the webinar, visit ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=30193. For more information, contact Don Macon at dmacon@ucanr.udu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can view a livestream of the meeting online at https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. Public comments can be submitted via email to the city clerk at cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting prior to the close of public comment on an item. Public comments will also be accepted online through May 20 through the eComment feature at the link above.
– Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us, select “Join a Meeting” and enter the meeting ID. People can also listen by calling 1-877-853-5247. The meeting ID is 978 8655 8258 and the password is 704744.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)