The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Beale Air Force Base Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobile in the BX parking lot. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Yuba City Council will have a special meeting at 10 a.m. at the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District board will have a study session at 5:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. for more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
–The Marysville High School Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. in the high school gym, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This month’s guests will be Portia Choi, Michael Ellis and Patricia Wentzel.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will host a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Plaza Room, Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The cost for the buffet luncheon is $17. The doors open at 11 a.m. Reservations are required. For more information, call Chary Dunn at 632-1245.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)