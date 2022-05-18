TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! This month, Cordi Winery will be providing tastings of six of their delicious wines that will be paired with light Tapas to enhance the flavor. After the tastings, you will receive a glass of your favorite wine to enjoy. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Williams Unified School District Board will hold a meeting at the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Live Oak Unified School District will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter “Stamp out Stigma” Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The luncheon costs $20. All Republican women, men and interested parties are encouraged to attend. For more information or to make a reservation, call 530-632-1245.
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to call 530-415-3704 or contact Club President Bob Morrish at sbmorrish@sbcglobal.net. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
– The Wheatland Historical Society will hold a meeting at Pioneer Hall, 315 B St., Wheatland, starting at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
