TODAY
EVENTS
– Local children’s author, Chris Kersting, and illustrator, Beverly Cameron-Fildes, have collaborated on a new children’s book and will hold a signing at 5 p.m. at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City.
– A Theater Art Gallery Reception runs from 5-7 p.m. at 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The event is open and free to the public and includes free appetizers, beer, and wine.
– The Folias Duo will be returning to the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. This musical pair has been collaborating for the past 20 years with a focus on melding European classical music with jazz, world music, and improvisation. For more information about this event and other upcoming programs, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present Mozart's "Requiem” this weekend at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Carolyn Steele. The first performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a 4 p.m. matinee on Sunday. There is no charge for this concert.
– The Wheatland Lions Club presents the 99th Annual Pet Parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 112 Main Street, Wheatland. Everyone of any age is welcome to march in the parade – with or without a pet. All participants will receive a participant ribbon. No need to register.
– The Marysville Kiwanis Club will be hosting its annual Jim Watson Youth Fishing Derby from 6:30 a.m. to noon at Ellis Lake in Marysville. This free event is open to all children within the Yuba-Sutter area and the goal is to provide a wholesome outing for children and their families. The registration table will be located in the cul-de-sac nearest the Gazebo Island entrance at 1205 D St. in Marysville.
– Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s “Community Resource Fair” runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City. Some 75 non-profit, governmental and sponsor organizations will be on hand to personally discuss their low-cost and no-cost programs and services.
– Julia Morgan, the first licensed female architect in California, will be honored from 10 a.m. to noon at 630 E Street, Marysville. The event will include a presentation by Sue Cejner Moyers followed by a walking tour of Morgan’s houses led by area architect historian Stuart Gilchrist. For more information please call 530-218-4070.
– S.P.E.A.K.S. will hold a free community lunch at noon at 715 5th Street, Marysville. S.P.E.A.K.S. has a purpose to improve our community by living a good example.
– Standing Tall for Veterans Dinner annual dinner is at 5:30 p.m. at 1104 J Street, Marysville. This year’s theme is “Honoring our Native American veterans.”
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Marysville Moai at 7 p.m. at 316 D Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.