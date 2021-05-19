The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Marysville High School Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. in the high school gym, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. This month’s guests will be Portia Choi, Michael Ellis and Patricia Wentzel.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will host a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Plaza Room, Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The cost for the buffet luncheon is $17. The doors open at 11 a.m. Reservations are required. For more information, call Chary Dunn at 632-1245.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–Faith Christian High School will be performing “From Your Sister” at 7 p.m. at the school’s campus, 3105 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, and online. The original play features sisters Jo and Beth March, two characters from “Little Women.” The play was written by students Kaitlyn Friemark and Grace Turner, who are also directing and starring in the show under the supervision of drama teacher Madelyn Mertes. Tickets cost $10. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uJQS5K.
– The South Butte Post 210 American Legion will host a World War I Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Gridley Veterans Memorial Hall, 249 Sycamore St., Gridley. Private Claude Clay Soper of the 115th Field Signal Corps, American Expeditionary Forces, died in France in 1918 and was returned to America and brought to Butte County. He is buried in the Lake Madrone Cemetery.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
