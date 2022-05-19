TODAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Family Soup will host their annual Yuba-Sutter Walk-N-Roll event for special needs and disability awareness at Geweke Field, 808 Gray Avenue, Yuba City. Check in begins at 10 a.m. and the walk will start promptly at 11 a.m. The event is free and all are welcome to participate. To register and reserve a free t-shirt, call 530-751-1925. For more information, visit www.familysoup.org or email adrienne@familysoup.org.
– The Yuba County Office of Education will host a “Roll and Stroll” car, tractor and motorcycle show at 1104 E Street, Marysville, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature a kids activity area, petting zoo, chili cook-off, food trucks and craft fair. For more information, call 530-749-4005 or email ken.hamel@yubacoe.k12.ca.us.
– The 40th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow and student workshop, hosted by the American Indian Education Program, will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature a hand drum contest, flute contest, dances, vendors and more. For more information, call 530-749-6196.
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host the 11th annual Community Resource Fair at Sam Brannon Park, 806 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The free event will include more than 70 non-profit and governmental organizations providing information about local resources. A free lunch will also be provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City. For more information, contact the United Way office at 530-743-1847 or visit
www.yscunitedway.org and click on the “Events” tab.
– The Wheatland History Museum will host a fifth anniversary celebration at the museum located at 111 Main Street, Wheatland, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
– The 98th annual Pet Parade, sponsored by the Wheatland Lions Club, will begin at 111 Main Street, Wheatland (across the street from the Little Red School House) at 9:30 a.m. Check-in for the event will begin at 8:15 a.m. and the costume judging will take place at 9 a.m. Vendor booth and participation forms are available on the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook page. For more information, contact Becky Pendergraph at (530) 633-2111 or email wheatlandlionsclubpetparade@yahoo.com.
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club (SBGC) will host a plant sale at 1216 Randolph Drive, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is a fundraiser for our Scholarship Program offering scholarships to high school seniors who are interested in making career choices in a variety of fields related to agronomy, horticulture and conservation. For more information, call Libby Haraughty at 30-6763-5587 or email libbyanneh2@aol.com.
– The 91st annual Maxwell High School Rodeo will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak Street, Maxwell. The event will include a parade, car show, bench press and frog jumping contests and a horse show. Various vendors will also be on site all day as well as local food and refreshments. Games and prizes will be available for the kids. As always, this event is entirely free to the community. For more information, contact the Maxwell Unified School District at 438-2052 extension 12122.