TODAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– The Wheatland Lions Club presents the 99th Annual Pet Parade beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 112 Main Street, Wheatland. Everyone of any age is welcome to march in the parade – with or without a pet. All participants will receive a participant ribbon. No need to register.
– The Marysville Kiwanis Club will be hosting its annual Jim Watson Youth Fishing Derby from 6:30 a.m. to noon at Ellis Lake in Marysville. This free event is open to all children within the Yuba-Sutter area and the goal is to provide a wholesome outing for children and their families. The registration table will be located in the cul-de-sac nearest the Gazebo Island entrance at 1205 D St. in Marysville.
– Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s “Community Resource Fair” runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City. Some 75 non-profit, governmental and sponsor organizations will be on hand to personally discuss their low-cost and no-cost programs and services.
– Julia Morgan, the first licensed female architect in California, will be honored from 10 a.m. to noon at 630 E Street, Marysville. The event will include a presentation by Sue Cejner Moyers followed by a walking tour of Morgan’s houses led by area architect historian Stuart Gilchrist. For more information please call 530-218-4070.
– S.P.E.A.K.S. will hold a free community lunch at noon at 715 5th Street, Marysville. S.P.E.A.K.S. has a purpose to improve our community by living a good example.
– Standing Tall for Veterans Dinner annual dinner is at 5:30 p.m. at 1104 J Street, Marysville. This year’s theme is “Honoring our Native American veterans.”
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present Mozart's "Requiem” for a 4 p.m. matinee. There is no charge for this concert.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Marysville Moai at 7 p.m. at 316 D Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors has a meeting at 9 a.m. at 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.
– Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) invites North Valley & Sierra Region customers to a virtual town hall to share the latest updates on wildfire prevention work and local safety resources and connect customers with their local leadership team, including Regional Vice President Joe Wilson. The meeting runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and can be accessed by visiting pge.com/webinars.