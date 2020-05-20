The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an Open Mic Spoken Word/Poetry event at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The event is moderated by Tom Galvin. To access the event, visit https://zoom.us/j/91461542440 or call in at 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 914-6154-2440. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. If someone has questions or needs assistance with Zoom, call Abbie Cesena at 713-8784.
– A free face mask giveaway will be held in the parking lot of East Nicolaus High School, 2454 Nicolaus Ave., Nicolaus, from 5-6 p.m. There is a limit of four masks per vehicle and will be given out until all 1,000 masks are gone.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Wheatland School District board will meet at 4 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9951020541?pwd=TUlhNzFxQUpqUFBuQUVJU2hNQjA5UT09. The meeting ID is 995 102 0541 and the password is WSD0416.
– Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting through Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87070669442?pwd=eVZPbHkvOHZqQVJiMURqR3NXOW9xdz09. The meeting ID is 870 7066 9442 and the password is 4Pk2hc.
– Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83242813151?pwd=cDgzcUJGS3JzbU04WVp6cGlWY0lJdz09 and enter meeting ID: 832 4281 3151 and password: 4HiHHb or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a virtual happy hour via Zoom at 5 p.m. This event offers an opportunity to interact with art-minded people. The event can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/94876653855 or people can call in at 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 948-7665-3855. If someone has questions or needs assistance with Zoom, call Abbie Cesena at 713-8784.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 9:30 a.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.