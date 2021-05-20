The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba College Art Department will present a student art exhibition, “Seven Students, a Group Show,” from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Marysville. Refreshments will be provided. Social distancing practices will be in effect and it’s asked that attendees wear a mask.
– The 2021 Yuba County Baby Fair drive-through event will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba St., Marysville. Yuba County pregnant, breastfeeding and new moms with children under the age of 1 will be able to receive breastfeeding supplies, diapers, educational toys and more while supplies last. The event is being put on by the First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and Amply Health WIC. For more information, visit the First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission Facebook page.
– Faith Christian High School will be performing “From Your Sister” at 7 p.m. at the school’s campus, 3105 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, and online. The original play features sisters Jo and Beth March, two characters from “Little Women.” The play was written by students Kaitlyn Friemark and Grace Turner, who are also directing and starring in the show under the supervision of drama teacher Madelyn Mertes. Tickets cost $10. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uJQS5K.
– The South Butte Post 210 American Legion will host a World War I Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Gridley Veterans Memorial Hall, 249 Sycamore St., Gridley. Private Claude Clay Soper of the 115th Field Signal Corps, American Expeditionary Forces, died in France in 1918 and was returned to America and brought to Butte County. He is buried in the Lake Madrone Cemetery.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation will host a Family Fun Day event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The free event will feature live music, food, drinks, more than 30 vendors, kids’ games and a cornhole tournament.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host solo sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature musicians sharing their original works.
– Sutter City Auto Body will host a 20th anniversary Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2239 California St., Sutter. The event is free for the public. It costs $40 to enter a vehicle in the show and proceeds will go to the Sutter Lions Club. Vehicle entries are welcome the day of. For more information or to pre-register, visit https://bit.ly/3uNdXEy.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will host the 27th annual Lobster Feed/Cajun Boil from 4-7 p.m. at Boyd Hall on Klamath Lane in Yuba City. The fundraiser will feature fresh lobsters or Southern-style Cajun sausage boil. Both entrees will include clam chowder, roll and coleslaw. The lobster dinner costs $50 per person and the Cajun sausage boil tickets are $35. All money raised will go toward the club’s programs. No tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets, visit https://2021-lobster-feed-cajun-boil.cheddarup.com or call Terri at 218-1043 or Marie at 635-2294.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
