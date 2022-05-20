TODAY
EVENTS
– Family Soup will host their annual Yuba-Sutter Walk-N-Roll event for special needs and disability awareness at Geweke Field, 808 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Check in begins at 10 a.m. and the walk will start promptly at 11 a.m. The event is free and all are welcome to participate. To register and reserve a free T-shirt, call 530-751-1925. For more information, visit www.familysoup.org or email adrienne@familysoup.org.
– The Yuba County Office of Education will host a “Roll and Stroll” car, tractor and motorcycle show at 1104 E St., Marysville, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature a kids activity area, petting zoo, chili cook-off, food trucks and craft fair. For more information, call 530-749-4005 or email ken.hamel@yubacoe.k12.ca.us.
– The 40th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow and student workshop, hosted by the American Indian Education Program, will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature a hand drum contest, flute contest, dances, vendors and more. For more information, call 530-749-6196.
– The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host the 11th annual Community Resource Fair at Sam Brannon Park, 806 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The free event will include more than 70 non-profit and governmental organizations providing information about local resources. A free lunch will also be provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City. For more information, contact the United Way office at 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org and click on the “Events” tab.
– The Wheatland History Museum will host a fifth anniversary celebration at the museum located at 111 Main Street, Wheatland, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
– The 98th annual Pet Parade, sponsored by the Wheatland Lions Club, will begin at 111 Main St., Wheatland (across the street from the Little Red School House) at 9:30 a.m. Check-in for the event will begin at 8:15 a.m. and the costume judging will take place at 9 a.m. Vendor booth and participation forms are available on the Wheatland Pet Parade Facebook page. For more information, contact Becky Pendergraph at (530) 633-2111 or email wheatlandlionsclubpetparade@yahoo.com.
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club (SBGC) will host a plant sale at 1216 Randolph Drive, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The sale is a fundraiser for our Scholarship Program offering scholarships to high school seniors who are interested in making career choices in a variety of fields related to agronomy, horticulture and conservation. For more information, call Libby Haraughty at 30-6763-5587 or email libbyanneh2@aol.com.
– The 91st annual Maxwell High School Rodeo will be held at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak St., Maxwell. The event will include a parade, car show, bench press and frog jumping contests and a horse show. Various vendors will also be on site all day as well as local food and refreshments. Games and prizes will be available for the kids. As always, this event is entirely free to the community. For more information, contact the Maxwell Unified School District at 438-2052 extension 12122.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Flutist Carmen Maret and guitarist Andrew Bergeron of the Folias Duo will perform at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The duo are musicians whose unique interpersonal performer-composer collaboration of nineteen years breathes new life into classical music. Folias Duo melds characteristics of European classical music with jazz, world music, and the art of improvisation. Tickets are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org or at the door if available. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The 40th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow and student workshop, hosted by the American Indian Education Program, will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature a hand drum contest, flute contest, dances, vendors and more. For more information, call 530-749-6196.
– The Colusa Firefighters Association will host their annual pancake breakfast at the Colusa Fire Department, 750 Market St., Colusa, from 8 a.m. until noon. They will be accepting donations for the all-you-can-eat breakfast. There will also be a raffle and tickets cost $2. For more information, call 530-458-2133.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– A free American flag exchange event will be held at Oakview Insurance Services, Inc., 1650 Sierra Ave., Suite 202, Yuba City, from 4-6 p.m. Exchange your worn American flag for a new one or join organizers to help decorate the community red, white and blue. For more information, call 530-674-5054.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a special budget workshop meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, at 3:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club will hold a general meeting at Ettl Hall, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City (behind the Sutter County Museum.). A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. This monthly meeting will feature guest speaker Amber Milner with the Community Gardens. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call Libby at 530-673-5587.
