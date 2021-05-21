The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair Heritage Foundation will host a Family Fun Day event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The free event will feature live music, food, drinks, more than 30 vendors, kids’ games and a cornhole tournament.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host solo sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will feature musicians sharing their original works.
– Faith Christian High School will be performing “From Your Sister” at 7 p.m. at the school’s campus, 3105 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, and online. The original play features sisters Jo and Beth March, two characters from “Little Women.” The play was written by students Kaitlyn Friemark and Grace Turner, who are also directing and starring in the show under the supervision of drama teacher Madelyn Mertes. Tickets cost $10. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uJQS5K.
– Sutter City Auto Body will host a 20th anniversary Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2239 California St., Sutter. The event is free for the public. It costs $40 to enter a vehicle in the show and proceeds will go to the Sutter Lions Club. Vehicle entries are welcome the day of. For more information or to pre-register, visit https://bit.ly/3uNdXEy.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Dobbins Farmers Market will be held at 9765 Marysville Road, Dobbins, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will host the 27th annual Lobster Feed/Cajun Boil from 4-7 p.m. at Boyd Hall on Klamath Lane in Yuba City. The fundraiser will feature fresh lobsters or Southern-style Cajun sausage boil. Both entrees will include clam chowder, roll and coleslaw. The lobster dinner costs $50 per person and the Cajun sausage boil tickets are $35. All money raised will go toward the club’s programs. No tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets, visit https://2021-lobster-feed-cajun-boil.cheddarup.com or call Terri at 218-1043 or Marie at 635-2294.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Faith Christian High School will be performing “From Your Sister” at 2:30 p.m. at the school’s campus, 3105 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, and online. The original play features sisters Jo and Beth March, two characters from “Little Women.” The play was written by students Kaitlyn Friemark and Grace Turner, who are also directing and starring in the show under the supervision of drama teacher Madelyn Mertes. Tickets cost $10. For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3uJQS5K.
– The Grimes Community Church will host their 150th anniversary celebration at the church located at 350 Main Street, Grimes. Church services will begin at 10:45 a.m. and a potluck function will be held after the service.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Oakview Insurance Services will host its fourth annual Flag Exchange from 4-6 p.m. at 1650 Sierra Ave., Yuba City. Participants can bring their old flag to the event, the flag will be retired and attendees will receive a new flag. Those who don’t have a flag can also pick up a flag. Due to supply, 50 flags will be given out during the event and there will be a waiting list for anyone needing a flag once they run out. Rosie’s Sno Biz will be serving free corn dogs and snow cones. For more information, visit the Oakview Insurance Services, Inc., Facebook page.
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobile by the main entrance, 726 Fourth St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. The meeting will be open to limited in-person attendance and masks are encouraged. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements and attendees are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Commission, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, or via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Council will have a special meeting/budget workshop at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information about how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will have a study session at 4:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
