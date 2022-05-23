TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– A free American flag exchange event will be held at Oakview Insurance Services, Inc., 1650 Sierra Ave., Suite 202, Yuba City, from 4-6 p.m. Exchange your worn American flag for a new one or join organizers to help decorate the community red, white and blue. For more information, call 530-674-5054.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board will hold a meeting at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12 p.m For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a special budget workshop meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.co.yuba.ca.us.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, at 3:30 p.m. followed by a regular meeting starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting/study session in the board chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Sutter Buttes Garden Club will hold a general meeting at Ettl Hall, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City (behind the Sutter County Museum.). A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. This monthly meeting will feature guest speaker Amber Milner with the Community Gardens. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call Libby at 530-673-5587.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant, 885 Richland Road, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
