TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City City Council will hold a special meeting budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Wheatland Union High School District will hold a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Foothill Art Society is sponsoring its annual event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brownsville Medical Clinic Park, located at 16911 Willow Glen Road in Brownsville. Artistic works will be on display in tents located under the big cedars in the circle drive. A silent auction of several special paintings and raffles for a painting paired with a bottle of wine will be happening throughout the day.
– Community Parking Lot Sale begins at 8 a.m. at 920 D Street, Marysville. For more information contact Kathy Vrablick at 530-742-0575.