The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Oakview Insurance Services will host its fourth annual Flag Exchange from 4-6 p.m. at 1650 Sierra Ave., Yuba City. Participants can bring their old flag to the event, the flag will be retired and attendees will receive a new flag. Those who don’t have a flag can also pick up a flag. Due to supply, 50 flags will be given out during the event and there will be a waiting list for anyone needing a flag once they run out. Rosie’s Sno Biz will be serving free corn dogs and snow cones. For more information, visit the Oakview Insurance Services, Inc., Facebook page.
– The Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will take place from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobile by the main entrance, 726 Fourth St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. The meeting will be open to limited in-person attendance and masks are encouraged. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements and attendees are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission board will meet at 3 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Commission, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, or via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Yuba City Council will have a special meeting/budget workshop at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information about how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will have a study session at 4:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Yuba County Health and Human Services will host a drive-through vegetable starter and seed giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon at 5730 Packard Ave., Marysville. The event is taking place in honor of CalFresh Awareness Month and a bag of other goodies will be given to the first 100 people who stop by.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
