TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Avenue, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant, 885 Richland Road,, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The tenth annual “The Event” music festival will be held at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Sacramento Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland, featuring Tyler Rich and Temecula Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Building Better Partnerships, Inc. Board will hold a meeting at the Regional Housing Authority, 1455 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter "Stamp out Stigma" Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.