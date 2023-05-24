TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works/Support Services Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– The Yuba Community College District Governing Board is holding a special board meeting at 12:30 p.m. at 3301 E. Onstott Road, Room 211, Yuba City. A virtual attendance option for members of the public is available via Zoom as well.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Foothill Art Society is sponsoring its annual event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brownsville Medical Clinic Park, located at 16911 Willow Glen Road in Brownsville. Artistic works will be on display in tents located under the big cedars in the circle drive. A silent auction of several special paintings and raffles for a painting paired with a bottle of wine will be happening throughout the day.
– Community Parking Lot Sale begins at 8 a.m. at 920 D Street, Marysville. For more information contact Kathy Vrablick at 530-742-0575.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at 2014 Dry Slough Rd, Grimes. If you have any questions please contact (530) 844-0601.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.