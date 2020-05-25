The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference. People can call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID number is 989 5875 6068.
– Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available by visiting www.ycusd.org/agendas and clicking on “May 26, 2020 Audio.” Members of the public who wish to address the board should contact Lora Broad at 822-7601 or lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The public can view the meeting live at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that the public submit comments via email by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to comment on – there’s a 250-word limit.
–Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. to Join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82451015061?pwd=TGZkU2xLaUVaRWhBaHFjUXlHS3NVdz09 />. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 824 5101 5061 and the password is 563469.
– Yuba City Council will host a special meeting/budget workshop at 5 p.m. The meeting will be conducted live over the internet and members of the public can join by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5726872691011073295. People will have to register for the teleconference. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net any time before the meeting.
– Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public are invited to participate via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/91365127381?pwd=MHBEVkVsQkVBRm13TmIvVElaTDVKdz09. People can also call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 913 6512 738 and the password is 424169. City council members and participants are encouraged to join the meeting 10 minutes early to resolve any potential technical issues before the session starts.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a mobile dinner mob at Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, 866 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to support local business. Place a take-out order by phone or online and pick it up during the event. Chamber ambassadors will be on site to interview the restaurant owners and do a live Facebook feed of participants picking up their orders. Raffle prizes will be given out to random participants. For more information, call 743-6501.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at noon. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)