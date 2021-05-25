The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Yuba County Health and Human Services will host a drive-through vegetable starter and seed giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon at 5730 Packard Ave., Marysville. The event is taking place in honor of CalFresh Awareness Month and a bag of other goodies will be given to the first 100 people who stop by.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Reclamation District Number 70 board of trustees will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Reclamation District office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.first5yuba.org.
