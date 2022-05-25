TODAY
EVENTS
– The tenth annual “The Event” music festival will be held at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Sacramento Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland, featuring Tyler Rich and Temecula Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Building Better Partnerships, Inc. Board will hold a meeting at the Regional Housing Authority, 1455 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter "Stamp out Stigma" Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.