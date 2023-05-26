TODAY
EVENTS
– The Foothill Art Society is sponsoring its annual event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brownsville Medical Clinic Park, located at 16911 Willow Glen Road in Brownsville. Artistic works will be on display in tents located under the big cedars in the circle drive. A silent auction of several special paintings and raffles for a painting paired with a bottle of wine will be happening throughout the day.
– Community Parking Lot Sale begins at 8 a.m. at 920 D Street, Marysville. For more information contact Kathy Vrablick at 530-742-0575.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at 2014 Dry Slough Rd, Grimes. If you have any questions please contact (530) 844-0601.
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Marysville Moai at 7 p.m. at 316 D Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Water Agency has a special meeting for the Board of Directors at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street, Marysville.
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.