The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a songwriter workshop via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 and enter meeting ID: 957 1533 5258 or call +1 301 715 8592. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org or call 713-8784.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Creative Light Theater will present the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. Admission is free and there will be open seating. Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love. For more information, call 671-3160.
– POSTPONED: The performance of country music singer Filmore at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been postponed until Sept. 26. For more information, call 458-8844.
– CANCELED: Journey, with the Pretenders, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.